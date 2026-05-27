The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms in the South West from 3pm today (May 27), which could lead to disruption in the area.
Following some of the highest recorded May temperatures in the UK, the weather forecasting agency has now warned the public that the South West, including Devon, may see thunderstorms later on, with the potential to bring torrential rain, frequent lightning, large hail and strong winds. The warning will remain in place until 11:59pm tonight.
Most places are likely to miss the worst of the weather, the Met Office has said, but affected areas could see poor driving conditions, delayed train services, power outages and possible flooding. Flooding and lightning strikes may also damage buildings and structures.
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