THE MET OFFICE has issued a YELLOW warning for the South West of England this Sunday.
HEAVY THUNDERSTORMS and showers could lead to disruptions in places, especially to travel.
Property flooding is a possibility, however it is likely to be isolated. The warning applies from 12 noon on Sunday until 10pm that night.
What to expect:
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, particularly in places such as road and railway underpasses.
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
Make sure to grab your raincoat.