POLICE have issued a statement in connection with the police presence in Ford Street Tavistock over the past week.
Police cars were parked up outside an address in the quiet street for some days.
A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said this morning: "Avon and Somerset Police officers have been carrying enquiries recently regarding a missing person who was found safe.
"Linked to these enquiries, a man was arrested in the Tavistock area last week on suspicion of a sexual offence. He has been interviewed and released on conditional bail to an address outside of Tavistock.
"We are working with Devon and Cornwall Police to progress our enquiries.
"We are aware of the interest in this investigation and speculation, especially on social media, and would like to remind members of the public that this is an active investigation and such speculation may prejudice any future proceedings."
