Following enquiries into the theft of a wooden eagle lectern from St Paul’s Church, Yelverton the Tavistock neighbourhood policing team have arrested a 48-year-old male from the Plymouth area on suspicion of theft and criminal damage.
He has been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, the Tavistock team can be contacted at https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/area/your-area/devon-cornwall/north--west-devon/bere-peninsula/about-us
