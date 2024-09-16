“Brides choose to don wellies with their wedding dresses and get married there. People come to feel the wind on their face, to pray, to sit under the stars or to remember a loved one – and the church community seeks to offer hospitality to all these visitors, whether two-legged or four, in an array of small ways. By starting the Friends of St Michael’s, we want to invite people from far and wide who treasure this special place, to help maintain it for generations to come.”