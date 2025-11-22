A young photographer has been shortlisted in a national photography competition with her Dartmoor image which makes the point that people of mixed heritage belong here.
Jaiyana Chelikha, of Wotter, between Tavistock and Plymouth, could soon see her photograph of her cousin Jounaid Chelikha on bus stops and advertising hoardings throughout the country.
The University of Plymouth photography student has been shortlisted for the British Journal of Photography Portrait of Britain 2025 competition.
She is among 200 snappers shortlisted in the competition, from which 100 will be chosen to have work exhibited in public spaces to help them become more widely known.
Jaiyana said: “It feels really rewarding to be shortlisted by such a renowned photography organisation. Having my work recognised on a national scale is incredible and means a lot that my image connected with so many people.”
Dressed in a gandoura (a traditional Moroccan garment), trainers and other streetwear, her cousin’s presence creates a powerful contrast to the rugged British landscape. But the photograph shows how second-generation immigrants do belong here, despite some racist attitudes.
Jaiyana, 20, in her final year of her degree, often explores themes of identity, heritage and belonging, particularly through the experiences of second-generation immigrants.
The photo comes from her degree project called ‘Go Back to Where? ‘and explores her own experience as a second-generation immigrant. Her mother is English and her dad Moroccan, but she was born and brought up on Dartmoor.
She said: “The photo is called Go Back to Where, echoing the comments that I and other people from different backgrounds and cultures have to put up with. The people who say this are inferring we don’t belong in this country and should leave to live in another country.
“This is an insult to second-generation immigrants like me who were born and brought up in the UK – where are we supposed to go? This is our country - where are we supposed to go?
“It makes me feel uncomfortable and like I’m not accepted in my own country where I’ve lived for 20 years. But, despite our inheritance we do belong here and contribute to society – that’s what this photo is all about.”
She explained the photograph combines the ancient, typically British landscape with a portrait of a second-generation immigrant – Jounaid – whose parents are Moroccan and French, but was brought up in the UK.
It makes the point that Jounaid is as connected to the land as anyone whose family has been here for generations.
Jaiyana said: “I wanted to illustrate the relationship and sense of belonging we have between our mixed heritage and the landscape we live in. I live on Dartmoor and feel close to it. As a child we had days out at Cadover Bridge.
“Visually, his traditional clothes are important and even the dull weather is atmospheric and suitable for the topic. I tried different moor locations and, on impulse, went to near the clay pits and at the last minute Jounaid put on his ordinary jacket due to the weather. So, a bit by chance, it worked out.”
