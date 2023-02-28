New data published today by Childline reveals that the service is contacted 15 times a day on average by children struggling with loneliness – often a catalyst for mental health problems.
The data follows on from an announcement by Okehampton's Tor Support Services last month that the local counselling service was treating more children than ever before. Following Children's Mental Health Week, which ran from February 6-12, the counselling service revealed year-on-year increase as number of children receiving counselling under the service had risen from 128 to 159 - a 20 percent rise.
Between April 2021 and March 2022, the counselling service run by the NSPCC delivered 5,564 counselling sessions with children on this issue.
With the support of retailer Lidl GB – which has fundraised for Childline since 2020 - the charity has launched a campaign called ‘Day in the Lonely' to let children struggling with loneliness know that these feelings do not need to last.
Amidst the long-lasting consequences of COVID-19 and the drastic increase in the cost of living, the charity is encouraging young people - with the support of their parents - to speak about their mental health issues early on, so it does not escalate to crisis point.
The charity’s concern comes as it finds a 71 percent increase in calls from under 11s seeking support for loneliness compared to 2017/2018 figures.
Shaun Friel, Childline director, said: 'Loneliness is sadly an issue that a high number of children and young people are experiencing, and, at Childline, we know the impact this can have on a child’s wellbeing and mental health.
'We’ve had cases of children left feeling depressed, that’s why we are reminding all children that talking to a trusted adult like a parent, teacher or Childline counsellor about being lonely is a brave thing to do and it will enable them to get the help they need.
'Through this campaign, we want to raise awareness amongst children and adults, that there are many reasons why young people might feel lonely, but these feelings don’t have to last and that getting support early on can prevent things from escalating in the future.'