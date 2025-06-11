EXPECT some disruption to travel tomorrow, Thursday, June 12, as the Met Office warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
The Exeter-based forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning as heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to move northwards, possibly leading to some travel disruption in a few places.
The warning comes into force at midnight and lasts until 1pm.
Accompanied by thunderstorms, rain will be heavy locally, with a few places receiving between ten and 20 millimetres in an hour and between 30 and 40 millimetres in three hours or less.
Winds will also be strong at times, the Met Office says.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.