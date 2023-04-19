Clare Morpurgo, whose father founded Penguin Books nearly 90 years ago, said: ‘I am delighted to have been invited to unveil the new Penguin vending machine at Exeter St David’s station. Nearly 90 years ago, at the same station, my father, Allen Lane, was inspired to start a publishing revolution. His aim was to make buying a book as easy as buying a packet of cigarettes. He would have been tickled pink by the Penguin vending machine. And he loved being tickled pink!’