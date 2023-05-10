VISION Zero South West has just launched a £50,000 funding pot for projects and initiatives aimed at improving the safety of motorcyclists in Devon & Cornwall.
A spokesperson for the road safety partnership said ‘We are looking to work with communities and/or business to research, provide training or deliver projects focused on enhancing rider safety.
‘Motorcycle death or serious injury is a particular concern for Devon & Cornwall. Between 2019 – 2021 we tragically lost 33 riders (23.5% of all fatalities) and a further 566 were seriously injured (27.5% of all serious injuries).
Given that riders represent around 1% of road users overall, they are significantly overrepresented when it comes to injury.
A deep dive of stats has identified two principle areas of concern:
• Age 16-24 riders on lower capacity motorcycles (under 125cc)
• Age 25-69 riders on higher capacity motorcycles’
If you have a project you think will help us to deliver on our vision, please complete the form on our website by following this link: https://visionzerosouthwest.co.uk/50000-funding-available-for-motorcycle-road-safety-initiatives/.