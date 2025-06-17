A member of the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team has come second in a 108-mile ultra-marathon.
David Canavan completed the Montane Summer MRT Challenge within a time limit of 60 hours along the Pennine Way on June 15.
He competed against 24 other mountain rescue members on the physically and psychologically demanding route.
When asked about his experience of the race, David said he thought the trail conditions and weather were almost perfect and he found the course really runnable.
The only low point he highlighted was a slight knee injury along the way that caused him to slow down, but the rest it forced him to take gave him more strength to draw on in the final stretches.
