CENTRAL DEVON MP and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Mel Stride has issued an appeal alongside Devon county councillor Andrew Leadbetter for people who might be willing to foster a child.
The most recent available statistics show there are currently around 43,905 fostering households in England but every year thousands more are needed as around 30,000 more children come into care every year. One of the biggest challenges is finding foster carers willing and able to take siblings, with children growing up in foster care sometimes separated from a brother or sister.
Organised by The Fostering Network, Foster Care Fortnight ran from May 9-22 and shone a spotlight on the extraordinary contribution of foster carers and social workers, and the need for more foster carers to come forward.
Mr Stride said: ‘It was very good to catch up with Andrew and discuss how we can ensure every young person in Devon has a safe and loving home. But we need more foster carers to come forward and I’d encourage anyone who may be able to open their home to take the first step by visiting www.fosteringindevon.org.uk to find out more.’
Cllr Leadbetter added: ‘Being a foster carer isn’t easy but knowing that you are transforming a child’s life is incredibly rewarding. Hundreds of families have warmly opened their doors in the past year to refugees seeking a safe haven from the war in Ukraine. We need a similar push for more more foster carers to come forward for a no-commitment chat.’
Foster parents receive an allowance to cover the cost of caring for a child with the amount depending on the specific needs of the child and the level of support provided.