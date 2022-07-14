MP backs new road safety campaign

MP Mel Stride said: ‘Safer roads will encourage more people to cycle and travel on foot, which is both good for our health and vital if we are to reach our goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. I hope the ‘Travel Like You Know Them’ campaign encourages more people to think whether they would give a cyclist or horse-rider that bit of extra space or consideration if their child, grandchild or friend was the person they were passing.’