MP backs new road safety campaign
Central Devon MP Mel Stride has backed a major new road safety campaign which aims to protect pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders better.
Last week the Government launched its new ‘Travel Like You Know Them’ scheme to promote the new changes to the Highway Code and encourage drivers to go round pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders as though they were friends or family.
MP Mel Stride said: ‘Safer roads will encourage more people to cycle and travel on foot, which is both good for our health and vital if we are to reach our goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. I hope the ‘Travel Like You Know Them’ campaign encourages more people to think whether they would give a cyclist or horse-rider that bit of extra space or consideration if their child, grandchild or friend was the person they were passing.’
The campaign is the latest THINK! initiative which launched in February to promote changes to the Highway Code, which included clarifying cycle positioning, emphasising the priority at junctions for pedestrians and cyclists, and guidance on safe passing distances and speeds when overtaking.
Mary Williams OBE, chief executive of road safety charity Brake said: ‘On behalf of road victims and everyone who uses roads, Brake is a passionate supporter of the government’s THINK! campaign, and its focus on driver behaviour and protection of those most at risk, particularly people on bicycles and walking. The Highway Code’s new hierarchy of road users is a vital step forwards that everyone can help promote, particularly to drivers, to prevent tragedies on roads.’
It is hoped that improvements to road safety measures will lead to fewer road traffic collisions, reducing injuries and fatalities.
