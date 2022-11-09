MP dons odd socks to help stamp out bullying
CENTRAL DEVON MP Mel Stride donned mismatching socks on Monday for Odd Socks Day to highlight the issue of bullying in schools.
Mr Stride took time out from his new role as Secretary of State for Work and Pensions to join Chagford borough councillor Nicky Heyworth, also in her odd socks, to kick off the annual anti-bullying week.
Last year more than 80% of schools marked the week, reaching more than 7.5 million children and young people. The idea of wearing odd socks promotes a simple but powerful message that we are all different but equal.
Cllr Heyworth said: ‘Whether it is in school, at home or on social media, bullying is unacceptable and needs to be stamped out. Whether it is physical or verbal, bullying can have a serious impact on our mental health, particularly on children.
‘A study by King’s College London has linked childhood bullying with negative social, physical and mental health effects up to 40 years later. Victims of bullying are more likely to be unemployed, earn less, have difficulty maintaining relationships, struggle with obesity and have social anxieties.’
Mr Stride added: ‘Bullying is not simply part of growing up and something children should be expected to shrug off. It can be a terrifying experience and the evidence is clear that effects later in life can be devastating.
‘I know from the dozens of visits I have made to local schools that teachers are doing more than ever to tackle bullying, with a real focus on early intervention, but as parents we can also do our bit by talking to our children about kindness and respect.’
The idea of odd socks comes from the idea that respecting each other’s individuality, with a serious message behind the fun: making the point that we are all unique and different and that it is important to be kind to each other and respect each other’s individuality.
The campaign is being promoted on social media with the tags #AntiBullyingWeek and #ReachOut on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.
