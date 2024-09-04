The prospect of a restored Tavistock rail link has been raised in Parliament by a new West Devon MP in her first speech.
South West Devon’s newly-elected MP, Rebecca Smith, used her maiden speech in the House of Commons on Tuesday (September 3) to outline her transport agenda, campaigning for vital transport and infrastructure improvements in the region.
Speaking during the debate of the Passenger Railway Services Bill, Rebecca said: “Our railway system needs to drive forward into the middle of the twenty-first century, not creep backwards to the 1970s. The mainline through Devon and Cornwall does not just take holidaymakers, it is vital lifeline.”
She emphasised the need for an improved metro commuter network. Metro trains are designed to be driven over independent, separate rail lines, unlike local trains that are forced to share lines with long-distance trains.
Challenging Labour to prove its commitment to the region, Rebecca stressed the importance of delivering on published plans for a metro railway line in Plymouth, including a stop in Plympton.
“If we truly want to see the economic benefits of the Plymouth and South Devon Freeport, with its key sites at Langage Business Park and the new town of Sherford, we must see the delivery of a metro railway line linking Plymouth with Tavistock and Ivybridge, including a stop in Plympton. It would also enhance connectivity for the Dartmoor villages, now a key part of South West Devon, following the recent parliamentary boundary changes.
“The previous government’s plans to reopen the line between Plymouth and Tavistock are critical to delivering this metro service. I call on the Government to push forward with this proposal and enable us to get this metro scheme off the ground.”
She also said a priority should be completing the Dawlish line resilience works. She also wants more services to stop at Ivybridge station: “I will continue to fight for CrossCountry trains to call at Ivybridge station, not just services provided by Great Western Railway. As the population of Ivybridge and nearby Sherford grows, having adequate access to mainline train services closer than Plymouth, Totnes or indeed, Tiverton Parkway is essential.”