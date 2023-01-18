TAVISTOCK’S MP has said he will ‘strongly urge’ the Government to provide more funding for the Dartmoor National Park Authority – both to safeguard wild camping and the threatened visitor centre at Princetown.
Sir Geoffrey Cox was responding to the news that the DNPA had secured a compromise deal with landowners over wild camping, which needs to be funded.
He said: ‘After the recent High Court ruling, I am very glad that the DNPA, with which I am in close dialogue, has agreed with the Dartmoor Commons Owners’ Association that wild camping will be able to continue on Dartmoor.
‘The scheme will be administered by the DNPA and will not require those who wish to camp to make payment or obtain individual permission. I shall monitor closely the development and implementation of the scheme.’
He added: ‘I am also strongly urging the Government to make available additional funds to the DNPA this year.
‘Since before Christmas I have been meeting with the Secretary of State and the Parks Minister to press the case for additional monies for, among other needs, the National Park Visitor Centre in Princetown.
‘In my view, it is essential to the village and the surrounding area that the centre should not close and I have called on the Park Authority and the Government to work together to ensure this important community resource remains open and DNPA can have time to find a sustainable basis for its future.’