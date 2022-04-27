MP urges local people to support their post office

Mel Stride outside The Burrow in Exbourne, a lifeline community shop and post office. ( Submitted )

CENTRAL DEVON MP Mel Stride has issued an appeal to his constituents to support rural post office branches – the last remaining amenity for many small communities.

The MP, whose constituency has the third most post offices of the 650 constituencies in the UK, has spent 15 years championing Devon’s post office network.

Mr Stride, who chairs the influential House of Commons Treasury Select Committee, said: ‘Rural Post offices are hugely valued local amenities and we must support them if they are to survive. As is the case with most small businesses, the margin between being finically sustainable and struggling to stay afloat is often very small. An extra transaction a week or even a month from us all can make a big difference.’

Highlighting the environmental benefits of retaining post office branches, he added: