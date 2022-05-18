MP visits Gilead Foundations women’s centre to talk mental health

Mel Stride with Lois Samuels at the Gilead Foundations women’s centre ( Submitted )

Central Devon MP visited the Gilead Foundations women’s centre in Jacobstowe during National Mental Health Awareness Week recently.

The charity, near Okehampton, provides supported living for women who have experienced various life-controlling issues, including domestic abuse, addiction and mental health problems. The centre is run by Lois Samuel, a West Devon and Devon County Councillor and a domestic abuse champion for the Local Government Association.

Cllr Samuel said: ‘For the first time, mental health is rightly being viewed with the same seriousness as physical health and the pandemic has helped to shine a light on how loneliness and isolation can take its toll. I’m delighted Mel was able to visit Gilead for Mental Health Awareness Week and talk through some of the important issues surrounding national mental health policy.’