Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, has stressed the importance of the Government's recent defence spending commitment to prevent "hostile states" from reshaping the balance of global power.
His comments follow the Prime Minister's announcement that he will increase the defence budget to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030. This would see defence spending steadily rise over the next six years, amounting to £75 billion.
Mr Stride said: "While the financial cost of deterring threats to the UK is significant, it is imperative that we do not allow hostile states to reshape the world order. We have only been able to increase defence spending to this extent because we have stuck to our plan for the economy and successfully driven down inflation."
Defence sources have said that the investment will focus on bolstering the UK industrial base and includes a new munitions strategy.