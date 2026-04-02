MOTHERS and babies in Devon are being let down by what one local MP has described as a “crisis” in maternity care.
South Devon Liberal Democrat MP Liberal Democrat Caroline Voaden has called for specialist doctors to be present on every maternity unit around the clock, providing one-to-one midwifery care to every woman during labour.
“This would ensure it is no more dangerous to give birth at night or at a weekend as at any other time,” she said.
Previous research has found that 73 per cent of maternity units in England do not have a consultant present at night, despite most births taking place outside of working hours. Many negligence claims for poor maternity care are linked to failings in care outside of regular working hours.
Maternity care within the Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust has been ranked as “requiring improvement”, according to the Care Quality Commission. Liberal Democrat MPs want all maternity units in the country to be brought up to “good” or “outstanding” levels of safety.
The proposals would come alongside a new capital investment programme to fix crumbling units in urgent need of repair. Money would be saved overall by bringing down the ballooning NHS spend on maternal clinical negligence claims, which was more than £1.3 billion for 2024 alone.
Ms Voaden said: “I’ve heard some harrowing stories about maternity care in South Devon.
“It’s clear that the shortage of midwives puts huge pressure on those who are still working and leaves some new mums experiencing care which is not up to the standard they hoped for or expected.
“Every family deserves to feel safe when they go into hospital to have a baby. That is why I’m backing this campaign to rescue our local maternity services and bring our hospital up to the highest standards of safety.
“Our NHS staff do an incredible job in difficult circumstances. They need our support, starting with bringing in more experienced staff, fixing crumbling maternity units, and ensuring every mother and baby gets the care they need.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.