A bus company boss has agreed to continue consulting with parents and other partners after protests from parents and MPs over the axing of school bus services.
Peter Knight, the MD of Stagecoach SW, met with two MPs, Conservative MPs Sir Geoffrey Cox (Tavistock and Torridge) and Rebecca Smith (SW Devon) to discuss angry parents' concerns over school bus service changes.
The changes propose the removal of the X1 Tavistock/Plymouth service and changes to the charging structure, which parents say mean excessively higher fares. Some also object to younger pupils effectively being forced to use smartphones to access bus passes on apps, with no paper ticket option.
The controversial plans, especially the pricing changes (coming into effect in September and announced only a few weeks before the new school year starts), will effectively result in less choice of schooling, with rural areas being particularly disadvantaged, claim parents.
The company said the changes would help the company meet extra costs (the employer National Insurance contribution increase amounted to the equivalent of an extra £3,500 per bus per year).
The MPs have asked Stagecoach to reconsider the planned changes, to include introducing charging 16-17-year-olds the same as under 16s.
They also want the bus company to recreate a ‘middle zone’ including Horrabridge, Yelverton and surrounding villages to provide more affordable bus fares for schoolchildren travelling from outside of Plymouth into city schools.
The MPs are also consulting with Devon County County about potential support for loss-making services.
A Stagecoach spokesperson said: "Peter Knight, managing director at Stagecoach South West, met with Geoffrey Cox MP to discuss the recent fare changes and hear views from the local community. We remain committed to engaging with local representatives and passengers as we work to keep our services sustainable and accessible."
Rebecca Smith thanked Mr Knight for agreeing to look at pricing for 16 to 18-year-olds, hard copies of tickets and rezoning to create fairer pricing: "Whilst we don't yet have firm solutions to anything at this stage—and I'm aware that time is ticking—Sir Geoffrey and I will keep making the case for the solutions that Mr Knight is considering and the issues still to be covered.
“We are also urging Devon County Council to step in where services have been deemed commercially unviable and have requested a meeting.” Sir Geoffrey said: “We have been in contact with Stagecoach following their unexpected announcement of substantial fare increases, which has caused understandable concern amongst many constituents. These unprecedented rises have fallen most heavily on schoolchildren using specific routes across parts of Torridge and West Devon. We were determined to ensure their impact was fully understood by the company’s leadership.
“We told Mr Knight we had been appalled at the way in which many families first learned of these increases and emphasised the severe effect they would have on household budgets.”
“Nevertheless, it was clear during our meeting that there is room for the company to adjust its position to mitigate the impact on young people. We both welcome Mr Knight’s willingness to look again at these issues.”
Sir Geoffrey added: “I urge Devon County Council to engage with Stagecoach, join the discussion and make a constructive contribution towards a fairer outcome for our communities.”
