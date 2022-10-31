Mud and rain no barrier for Mags
A RUNNER with Parkinson’s has raised £2,000 towards research into the degenerative condition Parkinson’s after completing a 40k dualthlon in filthy weather on Sunday.
Mags Jarvis, 67, from Northlew, set off from the Puffing Billy in Torrington to complete the 40k challenge on the Tarka Trail. She ran 3k then cycled 35k and then completed the final 2k on the Tarka Trail. Despite high winds and rain, she persevered, supported by two friends who did the whole route with her, and others who joined her for the running.
Mags said: ‘We had a really great morning and completed the challenge in just over three hours. We were not deterred by over an hour’s continuous rain – “light rain showers” – at the start of the day. We got soaked, cold and filthy but kept going. Two friends Christine Fritsch and Chris Fulford-Brown, did the whole event with me and we were joined for the running by Jane Jackson, Janet White, Claire Sprague and Kerry Tyler.’
The challenge started and finished at the Puffing Billy cafe at Torrington, where Mags’ husband Colin and other supporters had coffee while Mags, Chris and Christine did the hard work in the pouring rain!
‘They enjoyed sitting in the cafe while we were cycling to Meeth and back,’ said Mags afterwards. ‘It was absolutely fithy, I still haven’t cleaned the mud of everything yet, but it was all in a good cause!
The challenge started with a run towards Bideford and then the big cycle f towards Meeth, before finally running friends joined her for the final run. Mags has been a competitive runner since her youth and has competed as a member of Okehampton Running Club. She has had Parkinson’s for more than ten years, a degenerative condition for which there is no cure. She checks its progress and keeps positive with exercise. As she has recently had knee problems, she this time opted for a challenge more cycling than running.
.She said: ‘One of the problems with Parkinson’s is it can make you feel depressed so this gives me a boost to know so many people ae behind me, the kind little comments people have written on the Just Giving page.’
You can still sponsor Mags at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mags-jarvis to donate.
