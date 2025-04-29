The local Men in Sheds branch have completed their latest project for an assisted living facility in Okehampton.
The group put their heads together and created a gazebo for St Olafs, part of New Key West Devon, so residents can enjoy the outside whilst being protected from too much sunshine.
The men, who meet every week, fitted a cover for the gazebo, netting and a handrail to complete the gazebo and make it as accessible as possible for the residents.
St Olafs, which has been running since 2010, cares for three residents who have severe learning difficulties.
Carol Winters, operations manager for New Key, said: “The staff and residents are thrilled with the outcome, they’ve created some bunting to put around the gazebo and the staff are putting herbs and flowers around so the residents have something to smell for their sensory needs.”
Some of the residents at St Olafs are part of the Men in Sheds and help create various items such as bird boxes.
Carol continued: “We previously had a plastic gazebo that the residents enjoyed but it was badly damaged in the weather so our team member Jonathan Kofi Sansah got in contact with Dave Stuart from the Men in Sheds to help us.”
“They built a birdhouse alongside the gazebo so the residents who have sight problems can see the shapes and colours of the birds that fly past. Everyone here has been enjoying the new additions greatly especially, with the warm weather coming up we’ll be able to put up a paddling pool and do other activities outside.”
Okehampton Men in Sheds meet in the Okehampton Community Garden off Fatherford Road where they work together to repair and recycle items for local charities and groups.
The shed helps to address loneliness and isolation amongst men by supporting their mental health and providing a welcoming social space with worthwhile projects.