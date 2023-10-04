The Museum of Dartmoor Life has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious Devon Tourism Awards 2023-24.
The museum is now one of only three finalists for the award of Best Small Visitor Attraction in Devon and will find out the results on November 16 at the awards night in the Riviera International Centre, Torquay.
Museum manager and curator Kristy Turner said: “We are so thrilled to be finalists. This is a small charity-run museum looked after by an amazing team of volunteers and trustees who have worked tirelessly to keep the museum open for 42 years. It is wonderful to receive this recognition and it makes all the hard work worthwhile.
“Whatever the result on the night we already feel like winners. We hope more people will be inspired to visit this award-winning museum which is an amazing asset to Okehampton and Dartmoor. We wish all the other finalists good luck on the night.”
The Best Small Visitor Attraction categories is just one of 25 categories in the awards which also include: B&B and Guesthouse of the Year, Business Events Venue of the Year, Cafe/Tearoom of the Year, Camping and Caravanning Park of the Year, Casual Dining Award, Dog Friendly Business of the Year, Experience of the Year, and Glamping Business of the Year.