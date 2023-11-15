The Museum of Dartmoor Life triumphed at the Visit Devon Tourism Awards on Thursday 16th November at the Riviera International Centre in Torquay.
Voted the best museum in Devon, in the Small Visitor Attraction category, the museum was thrilled to receive a silver award during the fabulous evening which celebrated excellence across the whole tourism industry.
Trustee Debbie Pritchard, whose parents John and Rose Young were part of the initial group who started the museum 42 years ago, and trustee and volunteer Jan Goffey, who has been involved with the museum since the start, received the prize on behalf of everyone on the museum team.
This is the first major award the museum has received. The museum has been working hard to create a community hub as well as a fabulous place for visitors to learn all about beautiful Dartmoor.
As the only museum about Dartmoor life, there is something for everyone with new exhibitions every year and lots for children to explore. The small entrance fee keeps this museum open and when you pay once you get a card allowing you free access for the whole year.
Museum manager and curator Kristy Turner said: “This is such a boost for everyone involved with the museum, but credit must go to our amazing volunteers who offer excellent service and knowledge to our visitors and local community and keep this much-loved museum open for all to enjoy.
“This award will take pride of place in our reception area to remind our volunteers every day just how wonderful they are. We are so grateful to Visit Devon for this honour.”
The museum is currently closed for the winter but reopens on March 18 2024.
The museum is located in Okehampton and most recently put on a unique exhibition about “Dyeing on Dartmoor” about the native plants used to colour wool in the past.