Devon’s new country park opens to the public today (August 5) for the first time, with 32-hectares of green space for people to enjoy.
Saltram East will extend the overall size of Saltram’s free-to-access parkland, situated on the eastern edge of Plymouth.
A new 2.5km multi-use trail, funded by Sport England and the National Trust, connects Saltram’s existing path network, providing a wide, smooth route suitable for wheelchair users, families with pushchairs, walkers, dogs and cyclists.
Rest stops along the trail offer far-reaching views and new wildflower meadows are being established to help nature thrive as part of the National Trust’s first Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) bank.
Supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, this forms part of the wider Future Saltram vision to improve access, restore habitats and connect more people with nature and heritage.
People can now explore a new area of green space as 32-hectares of former agricultural land at Saltram East Country Park opens to the public for the first time.
The new country park will provide much-needed free-to-access green space for Plymouth's growing population, as thousands of new homes are being built within five miles of Saltram.
The trail links seamlessly with Saltram’s existing network of paths, including the popular Dell walk that connects to Saltram East via a new boardwalk.
Hay meadows are being established creating homes for wildlife. The first breeding pair of skylarks have already been recorded – a red-listed conservation priority species.
Jez McDermott, general manager for the National Trust at Saltram, said: "The opening of Saltram East Country Park is a landmark moment for Plymouth and for Saltram. We're giving people access to beautiful green space that had never been open to the public before, while also creating new habitats where nature can flourish.”
To help establish and maintain these species-rich meadows, livestock will graze carefully managed areas of Saltram East between September and March each year.
Visitors can explore four interconnected routes – Meadow Path, Turnpike Trail, Wixenford Way and The Dell.
Looking ahead, Saltram East will continue to evolve with the creation of a community forest, where up to 12,000 trees will be planted this winter thanks to support from Plymouth and South Devon Community Forest. It will also become one of 20 ‘green corridors’ being created by the National Trust across the country.
Visitors can access Saltram East via several pedestrian entrances or from Saltram's main visitor car park. The route also links with National Cycle Network Route 27, making it easy to arrive on foot or by bike.
There is no dedicated parking at Saltram East and visitors arriving by car should use Saltram's main visitor car park.
Dogs are welcome throughout Saltram East. To help protect grazing livestock, dogs should be kept on a lead in signed grazing areas between September and March. Elsewhere within Saltram East, dogs are welcome off lead all year round, provided they remain under close control – and owners are mindful of wildlife.
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