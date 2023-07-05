NatWest bank is to close in Tavistock, the bank has announced.
The branch in the town centre will close its doors for the final time on October 18.
NatWest says the numbers of counter transactions by personal customers in the branch decreased by 66 per cent between January 2019 and January 2023.
The bank says that no one used the branch on a regular basis in the whole of last year, 2022. It was used by 105 business customers during that year.
It is suggesting that people instead visit Launceston to do their banking. This is open from Monday to Friday.
A NatWest spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives. We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind. We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”
The closure will leave TSB as the only bank in Tavistock.