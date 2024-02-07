LOCAL sea shanty enthusiasts Ruth Harris, Wendy Batten and Jane Scott are pictured, left to right, getting into the nautical spirit of a sea shanty concert for a very good cause they have organised in Tavistock on Saturday, February 24.
All tickets have now sold out for Shanty Saturday in aid of charity Trevi’s Blossom Appeal to raise funds for women-only accommodation in Plymouth to help women escape from domestic violence and abuse. The trio also raise funds for Trevi through an informal walking group led by Ruth.
The gig at Tavistock Town Hall which starts at 7.30pm, will feature sea shanty singers Barrrett’s Privateers bringing seafaring songs, and shanties from the Cornish side of the Tamar Valley.
Also featuring are Cousin Jack, based in Bude, who sing a variety of music spanning folk, and Irish and Cornish traditonal songs. If you are coming to the gig, feel free to wear something nautical like Ruth, Wendy and Jane although they stress that it is not compulsory!