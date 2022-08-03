NDSART asks for information about its history
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Wednesday 17th August 2022 4:00 pm
North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team’s historian is asking for information about the death of 15-year-old Junior Private Barry Charles Jones in 1967 which led to the founding of the search and rescue team.
Clive Darke said has not been able to trace any of the documents about the death and is now calling on people for any information.
He said: ‘His death, and that of two officer cadets, lead to the formation of the Dartmoor Rescue Group. The teams have saved many lives since then, the family should know that.’
Anyone with information can contact Mr Darke at [email protected]
