Jenny conceived of Through the Darkness after meeting Jeff Smith, a mountaineer and ultra-runner who set up mental health charity Big Moose, which aims to support those struggling with their mental health through therapy and early intervention in order to prevent suicide. An ultra-runner herself, Jenny said she met Jeff when a planned 250km race in Mexico was cancelled and rescheduled to Bradford-upon-Avon, giving her the opportunity to chat with Jeff about the similarities between the charitable work they do to help people suffering with mental health difficulties.