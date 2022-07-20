NDSART Supporters calls out for volunteers
The North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (NDSART) Supporters Group is making a plea for more volunteers following a loss in numbers during the pandemic.
The supporters group provides valuable help to the rescue teams by carrying out many non-emergency tasks to free up rescuers’ time. But, the group experienced a decline in volunteers over the pandemic and has yet to make up the numbers.
Clive Darke, chairman of the NDSART Supporters Group, said: ‘What we do is free up the team members so they can concentrate on their training and we try and keep them there and raise funds and keep our public profile up. The work is incredibly varied.
‘We had people leave, all for good reasons, because of the pandemic but we didn’t get anyone join us because of the pandemic so we really need new members. It’s a question of you doing what you can so if you just attend one event in two months, that’s fine. We not only need people to help out in all these tasks but we need new ideas.’
The volunteers’ ‘varied’ work ranges from fundraising and paperwork to helping train rescue dogs by pretending to be a lost or injured person on the moor, also known as a dogsbody - Okehampton’s mayor, Bob Tolley, took on the role earlier this year as part of his ‘Challenge the Mayor’ initiative to raise money for his chosen charity.
The NDSART Supporters Group is responsible for emptying the 50 collection tins that are scattered across the area covered by the rescue team.
It is also in charge of maintaining the letterbox walks, a Dartmoor phenomenon started in the 19th century which challenges walkers to find over 100 stamps hidden across the moor.
‘Team members have got to be incredibly disciplined and put in a great deal of work to get their red jacket, which is the mark of a team member. The rescue teams are better known so you get more people wanting to join them than there are places.
‘We don’t expect that level of dedication and we don’t have a waiting list,’ added Mr Darke.
The teams also cover large areas outside the moor from Exeter to Bude and Great Torrington to Moretonhampstead and Mr Darke estimated that about half of all calls are for incidents happening off the moor.
NDSART is one of the most high profile rescue teams in England and Wales and made BBC Spotlight when one team helped Belstone resident Gilby Taylor, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, achieve his dream of reaching the top of Belstone Tor.
For more information or to join the NDSART Supporters Group visit www.ndsart.org.uk/supporters.
