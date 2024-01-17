Network Rail has secured an agreement with Okehampton United Charities (OUC) to rewild two unplanted fields and create a new habitat for dormice.
The railway infrastructure company has a 35-year lease on the seven acres of land owned by OUC and has now made an agreement with the charity to replant the unused land to create a wildlife haven for the rare hazel dormice which had to be moved during the train station renovations.
Network Rail senior programme manager Ewen Morrison, said: “We don’t just build new tracks and signals, we look after the environment around the railway.
“We’re very grateful to Okehampton United Charities that we have secured this deal to allow us to promote hazel dormice and increase biodiversity in the area. Together with the reopening of the railway, our work will benefit Okehampton and Devon for decades to come.”
In agreement with Natural England, native trees and plants will be planted in the two fields, which are located near Okehampton Station next to the Tramlines Bridleway and used to be used for farming.
The plan is to introduce hazel, hawthorn and oak trees, brambles and honeysuckle and create new hedgerows. Network Rail also plans to install nest boxes and tubes. It is hoped that the rewilding will reduce non-native species, provide food sources for dormice and connect the land to other habitats in the area.
Daryll Chapman, chair of the trustees of Okehampton United Charities said: “Trustees are delighted to be working with Network Rail to facilitate the creation of a new wildlife habitat within the Ockment valley.
“By improving and then maintaining this habitat for the next 35 years, Okehampton United Charities and Network Rail aim to improve the wide-ranging biodiversity of the valley, providing a secure environment for hazel dormice and many other local species.”
At the end of the lease, the charity will resume custody of the land to continue their work to protect the countryside around Okehampton. The site is one of six in the area being carefully managed to promote the legally-protected species. Network Rail have not yet confirmed when they will start the work.