The search is on for a new chief executive of Dartmoor National Park Authority (DNPA) which comes with a salary of up to £111,000.
Dr Kevin Bishop announced in July that he would be standing down from the role he called his “dream job” after nearly two decades.
Applications for a new chief executive who can help Dartmoor realise its full potential have to be submitted by Monday, October 20.
The salary range for the post is £101,717 – £111,547.
DNPA is looking for an “inspirational and strategic leader—someone with the vision, credibility, and energy to guide the authority through a period of transformation”.
Senior leadership experience, political acumen and a passion for Dartmoor’s landscapes and communities is sought in the new leader who will be “a champion for partnership, a steward of public value, and an ambassador for Dartmoor locally and nationally”.
Current challenges in looking after Dartmoor include nature loss, climate pressures, an uncertain future for the farming community, financial and policy transitions, increasing visitor numbers, and development pressures beyond its boundaries.
But DNPA says there are some real opportunities as Dartmoor was uniquely placed to lead the way in landscape-scale recovery, sustainable land management and community-led innovation.
“This is therefore a time of both great change and great possibility for Dartmoor,” said the authority.
The new chief executive will help conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and cultural heritage of the moor and promote opportunities for public understanding and enjoyment which are the statutory purposes of national parks, underpinned by a duty to foster the economic and social well-being of local communities.
Dartmoor was the first UK national park to declare an ecological and climate emergency under Dr Bishop’s 18-year leadership and he initiated a climate action plan and worked with the farming community to create the award-winning Dartmoor Futures, showing how farming skills are critical for nature restoration.
He has been a champion of partnership working and helped defend the public’s legal right to use some Dartmoor commons for backpack camping.
On announcing his departure from DNPA he said he felt “very honoured and privileged” to have worked for the Dartmoor National Park.
“It is a special place and I’ve been lucky to have worked with special people from our passionate staff, volunteers and members, to the organisations and people who live, work and care for this world-class landscape.
“For me, the most rewarding part has been working with others to achieve our common goal: to keep Dartmoor truly unique with the power to inspire everyone.”
“For me, the most rewarding part has been working with others to achieve our common goal: to keep Dartmoor truly unique with the power to inspire everyone”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.