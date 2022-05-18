New community room for North Tawton Merry Go Round opens

The North Tawton Merry Go Round Community Ventures group held its first meeting last Friday (May 13) in its newly refurbished community room.

North Tawton’s Merry Mums club was the first to use the Merry Go Round’s new community room which was officially opened at midday after months of work and preparation.

Claire Richards, social media manager for the Merry Go Round in North Tawton, said: ‘Thank you to everyone who has helped to make this happen. The team effort made by everyone has been absolutely incredible and we are all very proud.