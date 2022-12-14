The team also received £1,200 from county council budgets in the early autumn, whereby four respective councillors donated £300 from each of their annual locality funding pots. More recently, in October, a handful of the team’s trainee officers completed a 55 mile walk over 26 hours, raising over £4,500 for the cause. Mayor for West Devon, Cllr Caroline Mott was at the finish line to award the team their medals. The search and rescue team is the mayor’s chosen charity to support this year. Upon receipt of the news of their newest three grants, Cllr Mott said: ‘This is amazing news and such a welcome surprise for the team to receive this funding.