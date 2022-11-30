This week (December 5), Okehampton Town Council approved a new information board for visitors travelling to the town by rail.
The new board, which also displays public transport routes, will be placed at Okehampton Station to provide visitors with more information about the town and the attractions they might wish to visit.
This comes as part of the ongoing placemaking project which aims to improve Okehampton’s attraction as a tourist destination following the opening of the railway in November last year.
The town council has also discussed changes to the finger post signs around the town.