The funding builds on this work to make Dartmoor a much more inclusive place so everyone can appreciate its special qualities. It also shows we’re delivering on the ambitions of our Partnership Plan and commitments in the Government’s 25-year Environment Plan.”The Access for All programme was developed in response to the Landscapes Review which called on the government to open our national landscapes to a more diverse audience. Through the Access for All programme, Defra has committed £14.5m to make targeted access improvements in protected landscapes, national trails, forests, and the wider countryside to help bring the benefits of spending time in nature to everyone. The programme included £7.8m on supporting national landscapes in being a positive force for the nation’s wellbeing. Check out all of Dartmoor’s Miles Without Stiles routes on the website.