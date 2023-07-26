The Well-Being Cafe has started a new teens’ space for those aged 11-17 every Wednesday from 3pm to 6pm.
Run with the help of a community Facebook fundraiser, the sessions provide a safe space in which those who attend are able to form new friendships and enjoy free wifi, games, TV and a free meal and drink.
There is no need to book — youngsters are welcome to just turn up.
Volunteers at the cafe are aiming to continue running the sessions when the new school term begins in September.
The cafe is based at 14 St James Street. For more information, email [email protected] or call 07455156423.