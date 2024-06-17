Local housebuilder Allison Homes South West has acquired the second phase of its High Moor View development in Winkleigh.
This phase will add 75 new homes to the community, featuring 52 two-, three-, and four-bedroom properties for private sale and 23 affordable homes.
Work on the development is due to start in mid-June, and the first homes will be released for sale in Autumn 2024.
Commenting on the news, Steve Fowler, managing director at Allison Homes South West, said: "Securing the next phase of our High Moor View development in Winkleigh is an exciting milestone for Allison Homes South West and aligns with our ambitious growth plans across the region.
"We look forward to bringing more high-quality, traditionally built homes while continuing to strengthen our relationships with the local community and our stakeholders."
For more information, visit the Allison Homes website at https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/high-moor-view/