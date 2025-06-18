TV personality and former Mr Blobby host Noel Edmonds popped into his favourite Tavistock shop on a surprise visit this week.
Noel, 78, a former north Devon resident, and his wife Liz surprised Dotty King, who owns Dot Teas and Wholefoods in the pannier market, by dropping in yesterday (Tuesday) and buying some of her her homemade brownies.
Dotty, a popular running coach, baker and successful trader, welcomed her famous customer on what happened to be her shop’s third anniversary.
She said: “Noel has been in before and always pops in to say hello.
“He took photos of the flower boxes outside, we chatted about business and his new show and generally had a laugh with customers in the shop which was busy at the time.
“He took some brownies home with him. He and his wife always take time to go around the pannier market and shops.”
The veteran radio DJ and TV presenter is promoting his new venture – an ITV1 and ITVX series based on life at his New Zealand home, having moved there in 2015 and finally emigrated from Devon in 2019. He now lives in Ngatimoti on the South Island having set up a new hospitality attraction there.
The new series, Noel Edmond’s Kiwi Adventure, invites viewers into his home to explain why he moved 11,000 miles away with Liz. The weekly programme airs this Friday, June 20.
The couple have set up a hospitality venue similar to a traditional British pub, with a coffee cart, vineyard, restaurant and general store.
He explains in the series that after his popular TV Deal or No Deal family gameshow, the time was right to explore new entrepreneurial chances to create a new future.
Noel has a varied an busy career, having worked as presenter of Radio Luxembourg, children’s TV programme Multi-coloured Swap Shop, Top of the Pops, Top Gear (during the seventies) and the highly popular Noel’s House Party (BBC1 in the nineties) with the pink character Mr Blobby.
He also presented BBC TV shows Noel’s Christmas Presents, Telly Addicts (1985-1998). Following a break from broadcasting, he presented Deal or No Deal (Channel 4 2005-2016).
In 2004 Noel played a detective on a radio murder mystery play on BBC Radio Devon.
