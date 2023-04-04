The North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (NDSART) was called out on Sunday (April 2) to two separate incidents on the north moor involving Ten Tors teams.
The first team were at Dinger Tor and had a casualty suffering chest pains and hypothermia. The casualty was assessed by the team's doctor and South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust’s HART team before being helped to the waiting ambulance.
Another team was called out to help a second Ten Tors team at the top of Great Kneeset where one team member was suffering from hypothermia. After the casualty was evacuated, the search and rescue team checked the remaining Ten Tors team who were given the all-clear.
NDSART sent its wishes for a speedy recovery to the casualties and its thanks to the Tavistock team who was on standby.