The North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team based in Okehampton has purchased a new Land Rover thanks to public donations.

A 2013 Land Rover Defender 110 has been purchased from Hampshire Search and Rescue, who wanted their Land Rover to go to another search and rescue team.

The vehicle will be modified to take on the rugged terrain of Dartmoor. (North Dartmoor Search and Rescue)

A spokesperson for North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team said: “Thank you to everyone who has donated towards our cause this year and help us to purchase the new Land Rover. Our aim is to have the new Land Rover in operational service later this year.”

They added that any further donations to the team would be gratefully received.