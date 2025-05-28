Businesses have expressed concern about the increase in vandalism by youngsters after a group damaged a bench and buildings in Okehampton.
Vandals entered the Red Lion Yard and cracked the concrete base of the public seating and damaged the newly-renovated slate roof of the Charter Hall and Barclays Bank wall last week.
The vandalism happened on Sunday, May 25 at about 7pm, and was captured on ten CCTV cameras. The footage and photos of the resulting damage have been sent with a report to police.
A businessman, who has seen the video, said: “ A gang of feral youths entered Red Lion Yard from the Waitrose end.
“They climbed on the roof of the Charter Hall and damaged the side of Barclays Bank. They then jumped on the concrete table, breaking the legs.
“This anti-social behaviour continued for several minutes. The group continued up the yard and past the CCTV cameras to Fore Street.
“This is not the first time and we hope the police can support us in finding the culprits because their faces are potentially recognisable on the CCTV.”
He said the yard is suffering from lads making life difficult for shoppers: “They often cycle on their back wheels at speed without regard for anyone not quick on their feet and potentially putting them in danger. I will be reporting this to the council who own some of the properties affected.”
Sgt Tom Ottley, of West Devon community policing team, said: “We have increased patrols around the town centre, including Red Lion Yard.
“We sought to engage young people with a very well-attended and successful event at the skate park last weekend (May 24/25) and have worked hard with the schools to address any individuals coming to our attention on a regular basis.”
Incidents can be reported via 101, online and urgently to 999.
