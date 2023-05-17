A MEMBER of the North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (NDSART) has organised a 12-hour endurance run across the moor to raise awareness of the increasing number of call-outs to people in extreme mental distress.
Through the Darkness challenges runners and walkers to see how far they can go over 12 hours (from dusk to dawn) to raise money for the provision of vital mental health training for team members. The money will also go towards helping team members with their mental health, which can be negatively impacted by being in such distressing situations on a regular basis.
Nationwide there has been an increasing trend in the type of searches.