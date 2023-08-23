A PROPOSAL to extend the cemetery in North Tawton to provide more space for burials and a new green burial area has been submitted to West Devon Borough Council.
North Tawton Town Council has applied, application 2164/23/FUL, for change of use and planning permission to incorporate the land east of the cemetery off Exeter Street.The map reference for the site is SS 667 067. It is currently a farmer’s field and the owners are proposing a ‘land swap’ with another smaller piece of land owned by the town council alongside, which had originally been proposed for the cemetery extension. Planning permission was obtained for this, although it has now elapsed. The town council asked residents of Taylors Field, which adjoins the field now proposed for the cemetery extension, for their views when the land swap was proposed last year. There were five responses. Some welcomed the idea of a green burial plot saying it would be “a good asset for the town”. Another household, however, objected to the idea saying: “When we purchased our property some 22 years ago we were assured by the council that the cemetery would be extended any further along the field. Our property as shown on your map is the closest in proximity to the field and it would be severely affected by the extension. We would experience loss of privacy and also the planting of a hedge and trees would severely impact on the natural daylight we have had for the past 22 years.”
Comments are invited on the current proposal to WDBC by September 14.
Also among planning applications are plans for a new direction for a horse livery business at Bondleigh in 45 acres of open countryside. Owner Amie Warner is planning horse paddocks and a horse gallops (applications 2584/23/FUL and 2596/23/FUL) at Rathkenny Stud, Higher Lowton. This would extend her livery business to start a racing yard for horses, starting with those competing in point-to-point. The gallops would allow the horses to train on a 3.5 metre wide track of 840 metres in length, that would be fenced on both sides. She is also applying for planning permission for ten all-weather paddocks to allow horses to be exercised outside in all weathers. There are currently 37 horses on the site and the proposal is to extent that to between 60 and 70, with the paddocks allowing ten to be exericsed outside at any one time. Meanwhile, in Lewdown, there is an application to demolish a cottage and replace it with a newbuild house.
The application, 213/23/FUL, refers to Wheatley Cottage at Lewdown in Thrushelton parish.