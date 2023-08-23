North Tawton Town Council has applied, application 2164/23/FUL, for change of use and planning permission to incorporate the land east of the cemetery off Exeter Street.The map reference for the site is SS 667 067. It is currently a farmer’s field and the owners are proposing a ‘land swap’ with another smaller piece of land owned by the town council alongside, which had originally been proposed for the cemetery extension. Planning permission was obtained for this, although it has now elapsed. The town council asked residents of Taylors Field, which adjoins the field now proposed for the cemetery extension, for their views when the land swap was proposed last year. There were five responses. Some welcomed the idea of a green burial plot saying it would be “a good asset for the town”. Another household, however, objected to the idea saying: “When we purchased our property some 22 years ago we were assured by the council that the cemetery would be extended any further along the field. Our property as shown on your map is the closest in proximity to the field and it would be severely affected by the extension. We would experience loss of privacy and also the planting of a hedge and trees would severely impact on the natural daylight we have had for the past 22 years.”