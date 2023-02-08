Dozens crowded in to the back room of North Tawton pub, The Copper Keys last Wednesday (February 8), to enjoy the town’s second-ever live open mic session.
The session attracted a wide range of local talent from singer/songwriters, acapela singers, guitarists and even an Irish folk music duo, while the audience enjoyed a drink, a chat and comfy sofas as they listened to the performers.
The session was opened by founder Cathy Page who roused the crowd to join in singing her ‘guilty pleasure,’ Eternal Flame by The Bangles, followed by eighteen-year-old Niamh and husband and wife duo, Wez and Cathy Cutler.
Another highlight of the evening was the Irish folk music duo who wowed the crowd with their jaunty tunes and quick fingers and even showed the audience one of their instruments — a low D whistle, which is a full octave lower than the traditional Irish penny whistle.
The open mic session will now be a regular event which will take place on the second Wednesday of every month at the Copper Keys.
Cathy Page established the new session alongside fellow musician Wez Cutler when they discovered they both wished to set up a friendly event in the town that would provide a platform for both experienced and inexperienced musicians to perform.
Cathy said: ‘It’s a very inclusive event and we’re trying to encourage people of all levels and lots of different genres of music to come along.
‘The Copper Key’s a really nice venue for it because it’s very relaxed. You want a safe place to come and perform.’