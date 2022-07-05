North Tawton residents propose new footbridge

The medieval North Tawton road bridge which crosses the River Taw. The footpath across the bridge is unofficial.

Two North Tawton women have put together building plans for a footbridge across the River Taw to ensure the safety of pedestrians crossing the river.

Sue Knott and Carol Hughes put forward plans to build the bridge after observing the dangers pedestrians faced when crossing the busy medieval bridge which has no legal pavement area for walkers to use and is often used by large vehicles entering the town.

Mrs Knott and Mrs Hughes became concerned by the dangers pedestrians face when using the bridge, which is so narrow that large vehicles often span the width of the bridge and cover the pedestrian walkway that has been marked off.

The women’s research has revealed that this walkway is unofficial meaning it does not have the same legal protection as a registered public right of way, which allows the public to use the route at any time.

In response, Mrs Knott and Mrs Hughes proposed that a separate footbridge should be built to alleviate the dangers faced by pedestrians and other at-risk road users.

The women added that in an ‘ideal world’ the current bridge would be widened to create space for a separate pathway but due to the listed status of the bridge and difficulties created by the age of the structure a separate footbridge was the best solution.

The proposed bridge would be built adjacent to the current road bridge at a slight angle but the project is still in the early planning stage so there are no firm decisions yet in place.

Architects’ drawings of the proposed bridge are now being reviewed before the women consider putting in a planning application for the bridge.

A record is kept by the local Highway Authorities of the status of public rights of way which are shown on the Definitive Map, a legal record the path’s status as a public right of way.