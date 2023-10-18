North Tawton residents have raised concerns that the prolonged closure of one end of North Street in the centre of town will have adverse effects on the emergency services and potentially put lives at risk.
Currently Wales and West Utilities is working along Market Street, The Square and Essington Road to replace old metal gas mains pipes with new plastic ones, but have needed to close off the junction between North Street and Market Street as part of the work. This work is expected to run until November 14 but will be followed by National Grid work set to start on November 13 and run to December 22.
During this time, traffic is being diverted through Bondleigh to enter North Street by the opposite end - a detour of nine miles - which residents fear could prevent emergency service vehicles, such as ambulances and fire engines, from attending an incident in time.
Jonathan Boog, who lives in North Tawton, said: “The road from Bondleigh is a single track with very few passing places. They expect us to use this as a rat run and with lorries coming down, where are you going to pass? If any ambulances are needed or fire engines, you would not get them up here in time.”
Mr Boog added that he also feared for his elderly neighbours, some of whom need daily care from visiting nurses, who might be held up by the roadworks and unable to provide the level of care they can do normally.
Furthermore, other residents have said they were not informed of the work in advance, even though a public notice was issued.
County councillor James McInnes said: “North Tawton has had a number of road closures recently and it is the duty of the utility companies to consult and engage with communities when closing a road. I have spoken to Devon County Council to make sure this is being done, as I’m hearing residents are not being informed.”
Wales and West Utilities has explained that the company is legally required to provide like-for-like diversion routes and has argued that the road from Bondleigh is similar to North Street. The company has also said that National Grid work is not being completed at the same time in order to reduce disruption as the two companies are working on different stretches of road and would result in more road closures.
Wales and West Utilities programme controller for Devon, Roxanne Whittaker said: “We are working in The Square area of North Tawton to upgrade the gas network. This upgrade is essential to keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. As part of this project, we are working along The Square, Market Street, and Essington Road.
“Before starting work, we wrote to all homes and businesses in the area letting them know what to expect. We have also liaised with the emergency services so that they are aware of the traffic management in place.
“We’ve worked closely with Devon Country Council to plan these works and to keep the local community, road users and our colleagues safe while we work, phased road closures and traffic management are in place. A diversion route has been agreed with the local highways authority, and whilst we appreciate that the disruption is not ideal, we are told these are the best diversion routes available.
“Whilst our signage and safety materials are always visible, sometimes our engineers are working further down the road, or are waiting for resources so that we can fill in any holes that we have dug and reinstate the road. At times it may appear that we are not working on an individual road, however, our engineers are continually working on this project.
“We are doing our best to give access to vehicles for local residents and businesses where possible. However, we appreciate that while we work hard to keep disruption to a minimum, our work can impact on local businesses. Any local traders who feel their business has been adversely affected by our work can apply for compensation under the Gas (Street Works) Compensation for Small Businesses Regulations 1996.
“Business owners who feel they have been affected by our work can discuss a potential claim with our Customer Service Team on 0800 912 2999 or by [email protected].
“We would like to thank local people for their patience and again apologise for any disruption our works cause. This work really is essential to keep the gas flowing to heat homes and power businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future."