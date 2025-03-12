A group of residents in North Tawton is setting up a residents’ association to represent views in the town, following a vote by North Tawton Town Council to remove the public’s right to speak at council meetings.
North Tawton Town Council voted at its February meeting to remove the two-minute public forum for six months, citing “a continued and ongoing level of disruption and disrespectful conduct” from some speakers.
The move was apparently aimed at Christian Martin, a former town councillor, town resident and vocal critic of the council.
He is now is spearheading the new residents’ association, which is planning its first meeting for March 24.
Mr Martin said: “The Residents’ Association will act as a springboard for collective opinion, ideas and action. We won’t tolerate bullying, discrimination or harassment, we want a safe space to collaborate and improve accountability of the council and to present ideas and suggestions for the town from residents (too intimidated to appear at council meetings). It is hoped that a councillor will join us and represent our views back to the council.”
Also backing the new organisation is North Tawton resident Dr Peter Brickley, whose community work includes the now adopted North Tawton Neighbourhood Plan and the Repair Cafe.
He said: “Too many people have been put off by the hostility from councillors towards residents and the evident secrecy that surrounds certain decision making and the Residents’ Association will provide a quiet and civil environment in which ideas and issues can be raised and shared.”
Cllr Sue Watson, a member of North Tawton Town Council, is backing the setting up of the association, saying: “The Residents’ Association is offering a more cordial and pleasant forum in which to hear each other’s ideas and questions. I have great confidence that they will get a lot done for the good of the town.”
A spokesperson for North Tawton Town Council responded: “North Tawton Town Council is dedicated to working in the best interests of the town whilst ensuring open lines of communication continue within the community and we wish the Residents’ Association the best of luck and look forward to working with them.”
The spokesperson added: “Despite the temporary suspension of public participation during meetings, North Tawton Town Council remains committed to transparency and community engagement and members of the public are still welcome to: attend council meetings in person; watch meetings via live streaming; visit the council office (open Monday to Wednesday) to raise issues or discuss concerns; attend monthly council surgeries on Saturday mornings to speak directly with councillors; and contact councillors and the town clerk via email or phone.”
The spokesperson added that a complaint over the decision to the monitoring officer at West Devon Borough Council from a member of the public over the decision had resulted in a response of “no action taken”. The monitoring officer also commented that “public speaking at council meetings is not a legal right and it is at the discretion of the council to remove it, should they be so inclined to do so”.