North Tawton residents last week spoke out against a proposal to close the public toilets on the town’s Market Street in order to save money.
Residents described themselves as ‘shocked’ and ‘very sad’ that the closure of North Tawton’s public toilets was up for debate - a suggestion made by town councillor Christian Martin - at the recent annual meeting, arguing that they were a necessary facility for the town and any visitors.
One member of the public said: ‘I was shocked when I heard that you might close the public toilets.’ They said the most important thing is that they are available for everyone when ever they needed them, regardless of the actual usage. Another said: ‘As an aged member of the community, they have saved my life on a number of times so I think it would be very sad if they closed.’
The debate followed a discussion at a town council meeting last month when Cllr Christian Martin proposed that the council consider closing the toilets in order to lower the precept - the amount of council tax made available to a parish council - which is currently the highest in West Devon.
Members of the public present at the council meeting opposed the suggestion when the proposal was first made, telling the council that the closure of the toilets would negatively impact those with bladder and bowel problems.
Other items discussed at the annual meeting included how to fund the repair to the clock tower, the upkeep of the churchyard and Lych Gate and the possibility of a dog exercise field.